YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Jean Fairchild, age 74, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at her home in Youngstown.

She was born June 15, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of the late John Martin and Agnes (Kozak) Strojny.

She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School. Following graduation, she wed her husband, the late Gary Alan Fairchild.

Norma loved going on casino trips all over the country. In her free time, she enjoyed crossword puzzles and playing BINGO whenever she could. But what brought her the most joy in her life was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Norma leaves behind her children, Coreen Wainwright of Boardman, Brian Fairchild of Youngstown, Eric Fairchild of Austintown, and Joshua Fairchild of Youngstown; 17 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, John Strojny of Taylor Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Agnes (Kozak) Strojny, husband Gary A. Fairchild, son, Alan P. Fairchild, daughter, Denise M. Fairchild, granddaughter, Cierra D. Fairchild, and brother, Jerry Strojny.

Family to receive friends from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 2, 2023 at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc, 3896 Oakwood Ave, Austintown, OH 44515.

Monetary gifts may be donated via the Donation tab above.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Norma Jean Fairchild, please visit our floral store.