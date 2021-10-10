Ninfa Marie Dean, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, October 9, 2021, Ninfa Dean, age 90, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on October 5, 1931 to Sebastian and Josephine (Canfora) Scardino in Buffalo, New York.

Ninfa graduated from Lafayette High School in Buffalo, New York and worked as a bookkeeper until marrying Hudson Dean and moving to New Castle, Pennsylvania. Hudson passed away on January 1, 2018.

In her later years she worked in the kitchen at DeCarbo’s Golden Hills Nursing Home where she retired after over 20 years of service.

She and Dean enjoyed travelling to Atlantic City and other area casinos.

Ninfa dedicated her life to her family. She was a very compassionate person who took many people into her home for refuge. She gave to those in need even when she had little to spare. She had a wonderful sense of humor!

She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Kenneth) Cole; son Hudson (Rochelle) Dean; grandchildren, Danielle (James) Lombardo, Marissa Palumbo, Cody (Carmen) Dean, Joey (Michelle) Dean and Brian (Candace) Misner; great-grandchildren, Bella and Hudson Apollo, all of New Castle and many nieces and nephews, some of whom came to town to visit her for her 90th birthday.

She was sadly preceded in death by her sons Daniel in 1980 and David in 2008, her parents; twin sister, Catherine and siblings Fred, Sam, Jack, Eleanor, Tina, Annie and Josephine.

The family would like to thank all of our relatives and friends who have gone above and beyond to make Ninfa’s final days as comfortable as possible, especially Allegheny Health Network Hospice, Lori Coyne, and the Critical Care Unit nurses at UPMC Jameson.

The family has planned a memorial service at her daughter’s home for a date in November. According to Ninfa’s wishes, there will be no viewing.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting crematepa.com.

