MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Unexpectedly at home, on Thursday, May 11, 2023, Nickole Melinda Little-Ross, age 43, of Mineral Ridge, Ohio passed away.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 13, 1979, to the late Robert and Gail (Yates) Little.

Nicole was a loving mother, wife and friend, with a heart of gold. She had a smile that lit up any room she entered and her unique sense of humor could make anyone laughing. She will forever be missed and never forgotten.

Nickole is survived by her husband of 24 years, Daniel Allen Ross and daughter, Amya Ross both of Mineral Ridge as well as her large extended family.

Viewing will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc, 3896 Oakwood Ave., Austintown, OH 44515. Make a donation, share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

PLEASE NO FLOWERS

