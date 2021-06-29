Nicholas Garcia, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, Nicholas Garcia, age 49, of Campbell, Ohio, passed away at St Elizabeth Hospital Youngstown.

He was born in Brooklyn, New York on May 7, 1972 to Nehemiah and Yolanda (Pagan) Garcia.



Nicholas is survived by his loving daughter, Maddie of Campbell, Ohio; siblings, Lisa Pagan of Catasauqua, Pennsylvania and Alberto Mercado of Florida, as well as nieces, nephews and other family members.



Family to receive friends from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

