Nicholas Bellurud McCamy, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, March 1, 2020, Nicholas Bellurud McCamy, age 68, of Austintown passed peacefully into the hands of the Lord after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Anderson, South Carolina, on October 9, 1951 to Calvin Samuel and Mabel (Bellurud) McCamy.

Nicholas, along with his wife, Pat, were professional photographers, specializing in wedding photography.

He is survived by his brother, Carter (Rosemary) McCamy of Maryland; brothers-in-law, Henry of Becker, West Virginia and Roger Cullen of New Hampshire; stepchildren, Aaron and Jennifer Hoffman of New Hampshire; nieces and nephews and his furry friends.

Nicholas was preceded in death by his stepson, John Hoffman III and his sister, Susan Becker.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

