YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, December 5, 2021, Nicholas Anthony Harper, age 37, of Youngstown passed away.

He was born in Cleveland, OH on April 4, 1984, to David James Harper and Robin Lee Fassl.

Nicholas is survived by his wife, Kristin L. (Rambo) Harper of Youngstown; children, Siena Rose Harper (4) and Nicholas Anthony Harper, Jr. (2), both of Macedonia, Ohio and Travis Wolfe (8) and Maxine Wolfe (5), both of Youngstown, Ohio; sister, Erika LaBondano and her daughter, Mia Marie, both of New York; mother-in-law, Nona (Arron) Peterson of Wisconsin and close friend, Jenna Hanley of New York.

Nicholas enjoyed watching the Cleveland Brown and jet skiing but mostly he loved playing cards with his wife, Yahtzee with his sister, Erika, facetiming with Siena and AJ and bowling and reading with Travis and Maxine.

Besides his mother, Nicholas was preceded in death father-in-law, William Rambo.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

