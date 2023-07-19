YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nichelle Nicole Crawl Moore, 47, departed this life on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Nichelle was born on August 15, 1975 to parents Thomas Travis, Sr. and Frances Crawl.

She was a graduate of South High School in Youngstown, Ohio. Nichelle also earned her Associate Degree in Early Childhood Education from Eastern Gateway Community College.

Nichelle was a devoted mother and wife, marrying Matthew Moore, Sr. in 2009. Matthew preceded her in death in 2013. She valiantly continued to raise and care for their three daughters, Meoisha (Mimi), Shamir and Mikell.

Nichelle was a caregiver and had a kind, giving heart. She displayed those gifts while she was employed at The Blessings From Above Child Care Center in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a job she loved and worked at faithfully for seven years.

Nichelle loved to laugh and dance but her passion was her family.

Nichelle dedicated her life to Jehovah and was a member of the Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

In addition to her husband, Nichelle is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Oscar and Lula Travis; maternal grandparents, Edward and Iretha Cox, James and Elizabeth McCarroll and nephew, Darius Sanders.

Her legacy lives on in her children, Meoisha (Mimi), Shamir and Mikell Moore. In addition to her parents, she is survived by siblings, Bryan (Apryl) Crawl, Kimberly Crawl and Syreeta Crawl; half-brothers, Terrell Travis and Thomas Travis, Jr.; her aunt, Grace Searight Irvine; close friends, who were more like sisters, Dawn McGee and Evelyn McWilson and close friends, who were more like brothers, Nathaniel Johnson and Thomas Woods, Jr. Nichelle’s absence will also be felt among her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.