Nestor Jose De Cardona-Soto, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, December 18, 2019, Nestor Jose De Cardona-Soto, age 59, of Deerfield Beach, Florida, passed way of natural causes while on the road as a long-haul trucker.

He was born in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, on March 15, 1960, to Oscar De Cardona and Irma Soto.

