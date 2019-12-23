Nestor Jose De Cardona-Soto, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, December 18, 2019, Nestor Jose De Cardona-Soto, age 59, of Deerfield Beach, Florida, passed way of natural causes while on the road as a long-haul trucker. 

He was born in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, on March 15, 1960, to Oscar De Cardona and Irma Soto.

Local arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. 

