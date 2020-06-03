Breaking News
Neil Autry, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S Silvat

June 1, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Neil Autry, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio - obit
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, June 1, 2020, Neil Autry, Jr., age 62, of Youngstown, passed away and entered his heavenly home. 

He was born in Mobile, Alabama on October 31, 1957 to Neil, Sr. and Viola (Carroll) Autry.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc.  Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.  

