Natasha S. Dozier, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Natasha S. Dozier, age 41, of Youngstown, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

She was born in Youngstown on July 17, 1979 to Jacob Martin and Angelo Shuler.

Natasha is survived by her husband, Sean Dozier; children, Shawn Shuler, Tonneiqua Shade, Georgia Knox and Natashea Curry, all of Youngstown; grandchildren, Rayshawn Habegger, Sanyia Shuler, Amourah Hardy and Amarah Hardy and siblings, Laura Shuler, Jacob Martin, Jermaine Martin, Jeanette Martin, Rocco Martin, Sierra Martin and Joyce Martin-Jones.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

