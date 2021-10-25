Naomi Lillian Mann, New Castle, PA

October 20, 2021

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, Naomi Lillian Mann, age 96, passed away peacefully at Quality of Life Services in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

She was born on May 24, 1925 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Robert Delbert Cameron and Lillian Wilson. 

Naomi loved her dogs, cooking, baking, eating out at different restaurants, and especially loved taking walks with her son, DuWayne, in Pearson Park.

She is survived by and will be sadly missed by her son, DuWayne Nelson and daughter, Kathy Wimer, of New Castle, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Nicole Carter, Jason Nelson and Jennifer Grimes and several great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com

