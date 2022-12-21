JOHNSTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Reese Smith, 91, died peacefully the evening of Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

She was born July 17, 1931, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, to Arthur Howell Reese, Sr. and Wilma Caroline Rankin.

Nan graduated from Westmont Upper Yoder High School in 1949 where she was head cheerleader.

Nan attended Penn State Johnstown Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

She was working in Ocean City, New Jersey, when she met Captain George W. Smith whom she married April 3, 1953. Nan and George spent 26 years raising a family while stationed with the Marine Corps in Northern Virginia, Chicago, Seoul, Korea and Hawaii; then 30 active retirement years in Kaneohe, Hawaii and Newport Beach, California, before moving to Ohio in 2014.

Nan leaves her four children, Debba Smith of Ave Maria, Florida, Anne (Jeff) Stover of Boardman, Ohio, George W. Smith of San Diego, California and Andrew H. Smith of Beaufort, South Carolina; she leaves 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; as well as many extended family members across the nation and the world.

Nan had many gifts and talents. She enjoyed teaching high school English and drama. She was a successful military wife as well as Girl Scout leader, golfer, seamstress, avid and excellent cook and baker. She had a charming sense of humor and made many friends wherever she went.

Nan attended Old North Church during her years in Ohio. She enjoyed many Bible study evenings with her small group. She was a woman of faith in Christ.

She was a cheerleader/encourager all of her her days.

There will be no calling hours. Nan will be cremated and her ashes placed with her husband’s in Arlington National Cemetery. A formal celebration of her life will take place on the occasion of her burial.

The family is indebted to the staff of Canfield Place who made Nan’s final year and a half full of friends and loving care. We are thankful for the kind care of Dr. David Rich.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

