AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Unexpectedly, on Monday, September 12, 2022, Nancy Lee (Henry) Dingess, age 71, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away at home.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 17, 1951 to the late Eugene Lloyd and Eleanor Jane (Baltrus) Henry.

Nancy is survived by her sister, Jeanne (the late William) Danks; nephew, Robert (Caitlin) Danks and their son, Kane, all of Boardman, Ohio.

Besides her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her infant son, Brian E. Acedovo and companion, Gary Robertson.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

