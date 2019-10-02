Nancy Kay (Lodge) Mitchell, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

September 28, 2019

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – At home on Saturday, September 28, 2019, Nancy Kay (Lodge) Mitchell, 73, of Salem, passed away after a brief illness.

She was born in Salem on June 5, 1946, to the late Harry Lodge and the late Nellie (Florence) Lodge Duhan.

She is survived by her long-time companion of 24 years, John Clark; children, Roberta Joy (Paul R.) Knopp of Damascus, Ohio and James E. Joy of Wasilla, Alaska; grandchildren, Rachel Knopp (Josh) Adams of Delta, Ohio and Garrett Knopp of Damascus, Ohio; sisters, Dr. Roberta (Lodge) Sebo, PhD, of Palm Coast, Florida, Georgia (Duhan) Hopkins of Salem, Ohio; nieces, nephews, as well as, the children and grandchildren of John Clark.

Besides her parents, Nancy was also preceded in death by her sister, Janet (Lodge) Berger.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. (A full-service funeral home). Send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

