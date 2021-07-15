Nachir Hizam Ben Algaham, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, July 13, 2021, Nachir Hizam Ben Algaham, age 69, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born in Youngstown on July 16, 1960 to Hazim and Betty Jo (Jones) Algahim.



Full obituary to appear soon.



Viewing and family to receive friends from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Ave, Austintown, OH 44515.



