Myrtle Louise Flowers, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myrtle Louise Flowers, 77, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Ashley Place in Austintown, Ohio.

She was born in Grafton, West Virginia, on April 3, 1944, to Walter and Myrtle (Springs) Walsh.

She liked to tell people that she was raised in Dogpatch, which is now known as Liberty Township. Later, she was a member of New Creations Fellowship in Niles, Ohio and enjoyed watching televangelist Jimmy Swaggart and listening to gospel, especially Bill Gaither’s music.

One of her favorite things to do was to swing on the front porch with her dog and loyal companion, Laura, while feeding the birds and listening to the wind chimes.

Myrtle leaves to cherish her memory her children, Keith (Holly) Walsh of Hubbard, Linda (Frankie) Martinez of Youngstown and Della (the late Jose Jr.) of Youngstown; daughter-in-law, Robin Patterson-Walsh (the late Russell Walsh) of Youngstown; grandchildren, Keith (Melissa) Walsh, Jr., of McDonald, Kevin (Tabitha) Walsh of Florida, Kyle (Gabryelle) Walsh of Steubenville, Caleb Walsh of Hubbard, Taylor (Chris) Vince of Girard, Abigail (Jeremiah) See of Warren, Jordyn Davidson of Hubbard, Michael Scoville of Hubbard, Kasina Flowers of Youngstown, Mariah (Adam Anderson) Flowers of Struthers, Kory (Jessica) Flowers of New Jersey, Antoinette, Julina, and Jose (the IV) Martinez, all of Youngstown, Russell Walsh, Jr., of Steubenville, Daniel Walsh of West Virginia, Cecelia Walsh of Youngstown and Shane Walsh of Akron; 19 great-grandchildren and brother, Charles “Chuck” (Debra) Walsh.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Leo; son, Russell Walsh and siblings, Wesley Boyland, Roy Boyland, John Walsh and Mary Moon.

Myrtle will be dearly missed by her family and the many friends that she made over the years. She was known for being a great helping hand and for always having a shoulder to lean on for anyone in need. To know her was truly to love her.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.