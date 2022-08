YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myrna Eicholtz, age 74, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 and joined her husband, Larry in heaven.

She was born on August 23, 1947.

She was survived by her sons, Lee and William Eicholtz and her brother, William Walton.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.