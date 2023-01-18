YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, January 13, 2023, Mona Lisa Farabee, age 58, of Youngstown, Ohio, unexpectedly passed away of natural causes at her home.

She was born in Washington, Pennsylvania on August 17, 1964, to the Bud Leroy Farabee and the late Doris Irene (Rogers) Farabee Ritter.

Mona is survived by her children, Chantel (Darrington Thomas) Farabee, Dawayne Farabee, Wesley Farabee all of Youngstown; grandchildren, Nathaniel, Danyelle and Deoleon all of Youngstown; siblings, Curtis (Brandi) Farabee of Pennsylvania, Brenda (Brian DeMatteo) Farabee of Austintown, Billie Jo Ferguson, Bill (Leanne) ritter of Pennsylvania, Sonia (Jim Fray) Ritter of Campbell; nieces and nephews, Roy Farabee, Lee Farabee, Rhonda (Ric Mozingo) Farabee, Justin Ferguson, Denise Farabee, Krysta Ferguson, Jimmy Ritter; her companion for over 20 years and she son, Westley’s father, Willie Mays of Youngstown; four great-nieces and nephews and many honorary “sister.”

Public viewing to be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc, 3896 Oakwood Ave., Austintown, OH 44515.

