Mohammad Hossein Sadeghi, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mohammad “Moe” H. Sadeghi, 59, passed away suddenly from cardiac arrest late Monday evening, December 22, 2020.

He was born in Tehran, Iran and moved to the United States when he was just 14 years old.

He graduated from UCLA with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and achieved the American dream by owning a successful wholesale produce distribution business for 33 years.

Moe had been retired for the last five years, enjoying spending quality time with his family, especially with his wife, to whom he was married for 40 years.

An incredibly dedicated father, he moved halfway across the country to support his daughter through her residency training. He lived for his children and was always their number one supporter, encouraging his son to get his master’s degree in counseling and his daughter in graduating from medical school. Moe never hesitated to be a father figure to anyone that needed it, and he happily filled that role for many. He was the rock for both his immediate and extended families.

He genuinely valued the conversations he shared with people and was the epitome of hospitality. His favorite thing to do was laugh and he would find humor in every moment that he could. Moe had a presence that added life and joy into every room he entered. His laughter was contagious and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Moe is survived by his wife, Margie; son, Ryan; daughter, Sara; sister, Tera; sister, Nahid; brother, Khosrow; brother, Reza; sister, Maryam and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, memorial services will be handled virtually. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

