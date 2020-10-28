Mohammad Abraham Salman, Springfield Township, Ohio

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, October 22, 2020, Mohammad Abraham Salman, age 91, passed away at Hampton Woods in Springfield Township.

He was born in Jerusalem, Israel on May 1, 1929 the son of Abraham and Jamila (Saileem) Salman.

Mohammad is survived by his wife, Rose Marie Salman of West Palm, Beach, Florida; sister, Lalah (David Sr.) Cain of Poland, Ohio with whom he made his home in Ohio; nephew, David (Nancy) Cain Jr. of Cleveland, Ohio; niece, Dina Saileem of Boardman, Ohio and many other nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Mohammad was also preceded in death by his siblings, Toufic Salman, Fehmy Salman, Badrich Abbas, Hassan Salman, Jamile Salman and Joseph Salman.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hampton Woods and Crossroads Hospice for the exceptional care they gave to Mohammad.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mohammad Abraham Salman, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: