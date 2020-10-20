Mitchell Louis Zaba, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, October 15, 2020, Mitchell Louis Zaba, age 35, of Youngstown, passed away at home.

He was born in Hollywood, California on April 30, 1985 to Mark, Sr. and Carol Marie (Cooper) Zaba.

Mitchell is survived by his parents, Mark Zaba, Sr. of West Covina and Carol M (Cooper) Zaba of Youngstown; brother, Mark Zaba, Jr. of Youngstown; uncle, James (Katie) Catoire and cousins, Steve, Christopher and Angela, of Illinois and uncle, Phillip E. (Bertha) Cooper and cousins, Phillip, Jr. and Catherine, of Youngstown.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

