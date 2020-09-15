Mildred S. Wright, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, September 13, 2020, Mildred S. Wright, age 88, of Hubbard, Ohio passed away at home with family at her side.

She was born on May 8, 1932 in Masury, Ohio to Trivum and Mary (Pavlin) Popovich. Mildred was baptized in June 1954 as a Jehovah’s Witness and was a member of the Sharon Kingdom Hall.

She went on to earn an Associate Degree of Nursing Technology from Hocking Technical College in 1979 and worked in a hospital setting and as a private duty nurse.

Mildred is survived by her children, Patty (Dennis) Kackos of Sedona, Arizona, Linda (Jerry) Piergiovanni of Etna, Ohio, Marilyn (Matt) Moore of Hubbard, Ohio, with who she made her home, Nancy (Henry) Wawak of Annapolis, Maryland; grandchildren, Jerry Piergiovanni, Steve Piergiovanni, Brian Piergiovanni, Lisa Kackos, Michael Kackos; great-grandchildren, Amanda, Justin, Brandon, Lucy, Bridget; great great-grandchildren, Luciana and Olivia.

Besides her parents, Mildred was also preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Wright; daughter, Carol L. Wright; siblings, John, George, Steve, Mike, Nick, Louie, Anne, Dorothy, Mary and Libby.

Private arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat Inc. (a full service funeral home) Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

More stories from WKBN.com: