Mildred “Millie” Joan Yohn, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Unexpectedly on the morning of Wednesday, August 7, 2019, Mildred “Millie” Joan Yohn, of Boardman, passed away at home.

She was born in Youngstown on December 19, 1944 to August and Nickolina (Colucci) Yohn.

Millie is survived by her siblings, David (Carol) Yohn of Columbiana, Delores (Edward) Bernat of Canfield and James Yohn of Canfield; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Yahn of Boardman and Barbara Yahn of California and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Millie was also preceded in death by her siblings, August A Yahn, Raymond Yohn, Nick, Yahn and Amelia Yohn.

Millie graduated in 1964 from Youngstown East High School and retired as a cashier from Giant Eagle.

She loved being with family and going out with her friends. Millie took great joy in cooking especially when was able to try new recipes.

She was also a member of Columbiana Church of Christ.

Donation’s may be made in Millie’s honor to Potter Children’s Home, 2350 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.

