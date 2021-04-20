Mildred Celeste Montalvo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred C. Montalvo, age 65, passed away at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on January 13, 1956 to Frank and Maria (Marquez) Montalvo.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Steven; her sister, Maria Torrez; her brother, Daniel Montalvo and her nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Tony Torrez.

Mildred never saw how dire a situation was, she always saw the brighter day. “The best days are always ahead” was something she was fond of saying and she believed in hope. She was a great cook, especially her rice and beans and mashed potato balls. Plus she loved to eat. She was truly one of the kindest people you could ever meet.

