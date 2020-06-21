Michelle Leigh Calabria, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, Michelle “Shelly” Calabria, age 47, of Boardman, passed away.

She was born in Youngstown on July 4, 1972 to Michael and Jean (Susany) Koncheck.

Shelly is survived by her husband, Randy; daughter, Kendal; mother, Jean Koncheck and brother, Andy Koncheck.

Shelly was preceded in death by her father, Michael Koncheck and grandparents, Andrew and Mary Susany.

Shelly graduated from Boardman High School in 1990 and went on to graduate with a Bachelor’s degree from Jameson Nursing School in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

She was employed by Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Shelly was a very loving person and touched a lot of people’s lives. She will be missed by all who knew her.

There will be no public services.

Arrangements are being handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

