WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michele “Shellie” Wooten, age 66 passed away unexpectedly at Trumbull Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

She was born on February 5, 1956 to the late John and Diana (Vito) Krivonak.

She is survived by her husband, Wesley T. Wooten; her daughter Kelley Wooten; her sons, Nicholas, Timothy and Matthew Wooten; her sisters Annette (Bill) Kinde, Antoinette Petrick, Kathy (Scott) Hicks, Ronnie and Michael Terease; Brother-in-law George Wooten, Mike (Peggy) Wooten, Bill (Kathy) Peters; and her beloved grandchildren Anthony, Matthew, Shianne, James and Rosie.

Michele was preceded in death by her parents John and Diana (Vito) Krivonak, her sister Ronnie Terease; and her step-father Tommy Zingale.

