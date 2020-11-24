Michele Kienast, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, November 23, 2020, Michele Kienast, age 58, of Mercer, Pennsylvania, passed away.

She was born in the Phillipine Islands on June 8, 1962, to Charles Nightengale and Marlene (Hoover) Lemshewsky.

Michele is survived by her husband, Michael W Kienast.

