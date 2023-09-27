NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, September 22, 2023, Michael W. Page, age 67 of New Middletown, passed away at his home under hospice care surrounded by his loving family.

Michael was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 10, 1956 to Fred and Susan (Mason) Page.

He is a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School, class of 1974.

Following graduation, he married his wife, Jeanne Pietkiewicz, on May 15, 1976.

Michael was employed as a laborer at Wonder Bread. He was also a road crewman for the Ohio Department of Transportation. At the age of 27, he became permanently disabled.

Michael loved to spend his days with his beloved children and grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly. He enjoyed spending time with his sons, Michael, Jr. and Christopher. On Sundays, he would watch football with Christopher and then with Michael, Jr. they had a great time playing pool together. With his daughter, Michele, they spent countless hours together in each others company watching TV and movies. Birthdays were extra special because he shared his birthday with his daughter, Michele. When he was visiting with his granddaughters, Emerald and Scarlet, they would watch Scooby-Doo again and again.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne (Pietkiewicz) Page; daughter, Michele; sons, Michael, Jr. and Christopher; daughter-in-law, Sara and granddaughters, Emerald and Scarlet. He also leaves behind his sisters, Toni (Robert) Magnoski and Sheila Bresnahan and a host of nieces and nephews.

To honor Michael’s wishes, there will be no funeral.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Susan Page; sisters, Joan Page and Leslie Sausman and his niece, Sabrina Magnoski.

Family and friends are invited to come and share memories or stories of Michael at his celebration of life party, which will be held on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Boardman Park (Georgeanne Park Center) located at 375 Boardman Poland Road, Youngstown, OH 44512 from 6:30 – 9:30p.m.

