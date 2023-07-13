YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Porubensky, age 60, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

He was born June 6, 1963, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Rose Marie Porubenky Seals.

Michael was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and he worked as a line cook for Arby’s for many years.

He leaves behind his brothers, James (Heidi) Seals of Liberty Township, Ohio and Michael (Jessica Stephany) of Niles, Ohio; two nephews, Mark Seals and his fiancée, Anna Jones and Nicholas Seals.

