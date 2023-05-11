AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, Michael “Pete” Korda, Jr., age 86, of Austintown, Ohio passed away at St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born in Youngstown on November 27, 1936, to Michael Sr. and Julia (Nogrady) Korda.

Pete attended South High School and honorably served his county in the United States Marine Corp in South Korea.

He later worked for Feldman Brothers and then General Motors until his retirement.

Pete enjoyed Nascar, trains, antiques, and flea markets. His greatest joy was his family. He was a husband, father, papa, and best friend who always put his family first. Pete lost his loving wife, Mary Mabel (Bailey) Korda in 2015. Life will live on in his children, Michael (Tami) Korda of Ellsworth, Lori (Korda) Smith of Salem; grandchildren, Nicole, Chelsea, Tori, Timothy “TT”, Dalton; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Olivia, Brayden, sister, Kay Danks; sister-in-law, Gail Korda, his friend Jean and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Pete was also preceded in death by his siblings, Richard Korda, Barbara Miksell; brothers-in-law, Dick Miksell, and Jack Danks.

Family to receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc, 3896 Oakwood Ave, Austintown, OH 44515. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael “Pete” Korda Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.