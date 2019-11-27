Michael N. Nicholudis, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, November 24, 2019, Michael N. Nicholudis, age 79, of Poland, Ohio passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

He is now with the Master in heaven. “I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith. Now there in store for me the crown of righteousness,” 2 Timothy 4:7.

Michael was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 3, 1940 to Nicholas and Maria (Kougioulis) Nicholudis who were both born in Greece and immigrated to the United States in the 1920s.

Michael graduated South High School in 1959 and then attended Youngstown State University.

He was employed at Cold Cut Dairy on the south side of Youngstown. The business was owned and operated by his parents, Maria and Nicholas. Later, Michael spent 20 years with Schwebel Baking Company as a supervisor. He was a very diligent and dedicated employee who maintained years of success with his clients that included businesses. Michael’s parents were his role models and it was from them that he got his work ethic. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Pepperidge Farms as an owner.

Michael married the love of his life, Yolanda M. Battaglini, on October 6, 1962 and they celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary earlier this year. Together they were blessed with and raised two beautiful children, Debra (Erich) Scheetz and Thomas (Tracie) Nicholudis. He was also blessed with five wonderful grandchildren, Lauren, Nicholas Scheetz, Alea, Ava and Michael Nicholudis.

Michael’s true passion was his family and he was an integral part of the lives of his wife, children and grandchildren. He loved the important moments that included spending time with family and long conversations with those he loved. Michael attended his grandchildren’s activities, participated in their games and was actively involved in their daily lives. He was always there when they needed him. His heart will always be in his home and with his wife, Yolanda. When asked what the best thing in his life was, he stated, “When I got married and when my children were born”.

Michael was very proud of his Greek culture. He enjoyed special Greek dishes that his wife prepared for their family. He loved to speak the Greek language and made sure that every holiday gathering was filled with the aroma of elegant and delicious Greek foods also prepared by Yolanda.

Michael was an avid golfer and was so very proud of his accomplishment at Mill Creek Park. The “hole in one” he made on Hole 5, 125 yards, Par 3 South Course.

He was a giving man who showed faith in the Lord through everything he did, including his membership at St. Luke Church in Boardman. The word “no” was not in his vocabulary. He would go above and beyond to be there for everyone, from those he loved to complete strangers. One of his greatest characteristics was his integrity.

Michael enjoyed talking to people and had a wonderful smile that he kept even through his final illness. He enjoyed telling jokes and had a great sense of humor.

Michael’s legacy of faith, courage and love of family will continue on in the family he adored including his wife, Yolanda, his children and grandchildren.

Michael also leaves his sister and brothers-in-law, Patricia (Fred) Scalzo, AnnaMarie (Patsy) Pacella all of Poland; nephews, Robert Pacella and Nicholas Nicholudis; nieces, Maria Costadini and Renee Nicholudis as well as numerous cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Michael was also preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Thomas Nicholudis.

Family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass at 9:30 a.m. at St. Luke Roman Catholic Church, 5235 South Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512.

A Mercy Luncheon will immediately follow in the Parish Hall.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and post condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

