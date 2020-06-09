Michael Levy, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, June 4, 2020, Michael Levy, age 77 transitioned to eternity into the Lord’s embrace, for to be out of the body is to be in the presence of the Lord,

He was born to John and Gladys (Gilbert) Levy in Chicago, Illinois, moving to Los Angeles in 1974.

Michael gave his life to the Lord Jesus Christ and was a member of Christian Fellowship Tabernacle under the pastorate of Philip Imler.

He was a licensed minister, ordained Elder and Licensed Social Worker having retired from Mahoning County Children Services and Neil Kennedy as a therapist.

After accepting the Lord in the early 80’s, he relocated from California to Youngstown, Ohio after many years in the entertainment business as manager and road manager for some of the most noted national gospel and secular artist, i.e.; The Walter Hawkins Singers, Billy Paul, {earning a gold record for “Me and Misses Jones”} Roberta Flack, Cannonball Adderley, Betty Carter, Randy Crawford, Herbie Hancock, Freddie Hubbard, Ramsey Lewis and Daryl Coley just to name a few. Michael followed in the footsteps of his father, John Levy, who made history as the first African American Jazz Manager, with a roster of entertainers including, Nancy Wilson and Joe Williams.

Michael attended Central State University, Logos Bible College and Youngstown State University, graduating magna cum laude with a bachelor of science degree and was a certified LSW. Michael did work towards his Master’s Degree in Counseling, Substance Abuse/Mental Health.

In 1990, Elder Michael Levy was founder of the “Un-shortened Arm” substance abuse ministry, an outreach ministry of Christian Fellowship Tabernacle, which housed in their home female substance abusers to mentor and provide shelter in preparation to enter the rehabilitation program at Teen Challenge International in New York City and Michigan locations. Michael and his wife Cheryl also became surrogate parents for their children until completion of the program. Michael continued to counsel married couples, and young adults from a biblical theology and holistic worldview to help bring wholeness to their lives. For the last decade Michael has focused on ministering to their spiritual sons and daughters, who lovingly called him “Popoo” and “Poppa.”

Elder Michael walked in a powerful mantle of the Word of Wisdom and Counsel and functioned in numerous capacities of leadership in the Kingdom, i.e. the Pastors Council, Youth Ministry Director, “The Warriors of Israel” FAITH (Families Active in Training Hour) Worship Ministry Leader. Elder Michael was also on the Board of Directors of Harvesters International Services, Inc.

Michael could surprise you with his wit and humor. He used to say, “He wanted to be like E.F. Hutton….when he speaks they listen! Michael’s favorite scriptures were “Many are the plans in a man’s heart, but it is God’s purposes that will prevail.” Proverbs, 19:21 and Proverbs, 3: 5-6, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart and lean not unto thine on understanding and he will direct your path.”

As Michael has transitioned to his eternal home, he leaves his wife, Cheryl Bell-Levy; sister, Pamela McRae; his children, Michele Royster, (Mack) Malik Levy, (Talisha); eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; nieces, nephews, many spiritual sons and daughters and associates and friends across the states who were blessed by his impartation of love, wisdom and dedication.

Preceding him in death were his parents, John and Gladys Levy and a brother, Vincent Levy.

