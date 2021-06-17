Michael Joseph Polak, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, Michael Joseph Polak, Jr., age 79, fell asleep peacefully at his home.

He was born on August 3, 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Michael and Mary (Janosko) Polak.



Michal was a 1958 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and worked for General Motors for 34 years.

He had a keen interest in music, the great outdoors and most important was his love for reading the Bible daily and sharing his faith in the Grand Creator, Jehovah God and his son, Jesus Christ. His hope was to be brought back to an earthly paradise where death, pain and sorrow will be no more, Rev. 21: 3,4. (JW.org)



Michael is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Sally (Sawyer); children, Candy (Fernando) and Michael Joseph III (Katherine); grandchildren, Hunter (Frenchi) and Brooke (Mario); brother, Joseph (Patty), as well as many nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, Michael was also preceded in death by his siblings, Andrew, Helen, Mary, Jane, Peter, Jerry and John.



The Polak family would like to express a special thank you to nurse April from All Caring Hospice.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

