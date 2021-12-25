AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, December 17, 2021, Michael Joseph Breckner, 59, of Austintown, passed away at St Elizabeth Hospital Youngstown, surrounded by family.

He was born in Youngstown on July 24, 1962, to Michael J and Patricia (Mussler) Breckner.

Michael spent most of his life working as a car salesman. He worked at Charles Auto Family for the past ten years, loving his job, the customers and everyone he worked with.

Michael enjoyed spending time on the beaches of Lake Erie looking for sea glass, watching the Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Indians play, playing the lottery, fishing and perhaps one of his greatest pastimes was spending time on the back patio with his four-legged friend, Max.

Michael is survived by his children, Mason (Cortney) Breckner of Austintown and Karley Breckner of Niles; best friend and life partner, Michele Breckner of Austintown and brothers, Robert Breckner of Youngstown and Matthew Breckner of Youngstown.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Patricia (Mussler) Breckner.

There will not be any services.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life to be held in 2022.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael Joseph Breckner, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 27 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.