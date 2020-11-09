Michael Joseph Beinhardt, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, November 9, 2020, Michael Joseph Beinhardt, age 53, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away at Sharon Regional Hospital.

He was born in Farrell, Pennsylvania on December 22, 1966 to Adolf and Erika (Bernosky) Beinhardt.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.crematepa.com.

