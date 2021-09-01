Michael John Lowry, North Versailles, PA

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, August 26, 2021, Michael John Lowry, age 65, of North Versailles, Pennsylvania, passed away.

He was born in Long Island, New York on January 10, 1956 to John Campbell and Corinne Elizabeth (Russell) Lowry.

Michael is survived by his children, Elizabeth Lowry and Ace (Megan Levan) Lowry, all of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; partner, Heather Johnson of Athens, Ohio; siblings, Patricia (Neil) Corsatea and Christopher (Ann) Lowry of Cortland, Ohio; nephew, Matthew Lowry and niece, Ashley Corsatea and oldest friends who were like family, Lars Bastholm, Phil Catton and Moni Peterson. People who knew him will miss his sense of humor, sense of justice and kindness.

Michael was a lifelong learner and a voracious reader and enjoyed everything from mysteries to social commentary to history. Music was like breathing to Michael and everyone who knew him knew of his love for Warren Zevon, Bob Dillon, the Rolling Stones and the Blues. He loved Monty Python, Roberto Clemente and of course the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A historian at heart, Michael earned a B.A. of history from Youngstown State University and an M.S. of history at New York University. He completed all but his dissertation for a PhD in Contemporary History at Ohio University, where he focused on the Vietnam War era. His experience as a Fulbright Scholar at the University of Trondheim, Norway, had a great impact on him.

Michael spent most of his career serving adults with special needs. Contributions in his name may be made to Passion Works Studio, which at its heart is a core group of working artists with developmental differences. Passion Works Studio, 20 E. State Street, Athens, OH 45701 or www.passionworks.org.

