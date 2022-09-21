BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, September 17, 2022, Michael John Bruno, age 74, of Boardman, Ohio passed away at home.

He was born in Youngstown on May 22, 1948 to Michael Nicholas and Ada “Rosemary” (Rochford) Bruno.

Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia “Patty” (Peluso) Bruno and sister, Judith A. (the late Robert S.) McCauley of Canfield.

Besides his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his sister, Bonita Friendship.

Michael proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and will be laid to rest in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with full military honors.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

