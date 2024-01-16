COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J. Stas, 80 of Columbiana, Ohio, previously of Economy, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, January 11, 2024 at the Hospice of the Valley-Hospice House.

Michael was born April 16, 1943 In Sewickley, Pennsylvania to the late Michael G. and Louise/Luba (Rock) Stas.

Michael was an Army Veteran serving two tours of duty in Vietnam.

He was a retired Stationary Engineer from J & L Steel/United States Steel.

Michael enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, golfing and slot machines.

In addition he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Michael and Paulette Musulin; brothers in-law, Michael Musulin,Dennis Caruso and Wade Coyle and nephew, Paul Lamb.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Myra (Musulin), Mary Parker, the mother of his children, Michael Stas of New Jersey and daughters, Carolyn (Ken) Michalik of Rochester Pennsylvania and Emily (Bryan) Jarrup of Baden Pennsylvania; grandson, John “Jack” Jarrup of Baden, Pennsylvania; sister, Janet (Fred) Lamb of Madison Heights, Virginia; sister in-law, Deborah Caruso and partner, Richard Bercik, of Columbiana, Ohio and niece, Susan (Aaron) Fitzsimons of Madison Heights, Virginia.

The family would also like to thank Hospice House of the Valley-Hospice House for the wonderful care and support they received.

Contributions can be made to the Hospice House of the Valley-Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

There will be no visitation or service at this time. Michael will be cremated and a private memorial service and burial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories, send condolences or make a donation by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 17 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.