Michael J. Cudnik, Orwell, Ohio

ORWELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Unexpectedly, after 10 years of health issues, Michael J. Cudnik, age 44, of Orwell, Ohio, passed at Geauga Medical Center on Friday, April 17, 2020.

He was born in Madison, Ohio on October 3, 1975 to James and Deborah (Stolz) Cudnik.

Besides his parents, Michael is survived by his wife of thirteen years, Joanie (Boerio) Cudnik; brother, Brian Cudnik and other family members.

Full obituary to appear soon.

