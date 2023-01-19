CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Michael “Mike” Grant Hamilton, age 82 of Canfield, Ohio, died in Assumption Village in North Lima.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 1, 1940 to the late Grant Hamilton and the late Betty Jane (Post) Hamilton Ellis.

Mike is is survived by his children, Jack (Janine) Hamilton of Poland, James (Darlene) of Texas and Michelle (Jamie) Scharba of Masury; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Mike honorable servced his country in the United States Marine Corps.

He was a huge Notre Dame and New York Yankees fan and enjoyed golfing, playing cards and eating.

Viewing will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael “Mike” Grant Hamilton, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.