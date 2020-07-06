Michael George Crowe, Ph.D., Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, July 4, 2020, Michael George Crowe, age 77, of Columbiana, Ohio, passed away in St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born in Youngstown on March 5, 1943 to William and Cecelia (Quinn) Crowe.

Michael is survived by beloved wife of 53 years, Jane (Graziosi) Crowe of Columbiana; children, Michael (Amy) Crowe, David (Julie) Crowe all of New Springfield, Ohio, Sean (Michelle) Crowe of Greenford, Ohio; grandchildren, Brittany (Tyler) Jepson of Cincinnatti, Ohio, MacKenzie (Will) Kolehmainen of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, Samantha Crowe of Florida, David Isaac Crowe of New Springfield, Ohio, Michael “Gabe” Crowe of Cincinnatti, Ohio, Abigail (Bud) Leake of East Palestine, Ohio, Rachel Crowe, Quinnlan Crowe both of New Springfield, Ohio; brother, Charles (Ruth) Crowe; sister-in-law, Kathy Crowe; five great-grandchildren; many other family members and friends.

Besides his parents, Michael was also preceded in death by his son, John Gregory Crowe; siblings, Kathleen Crowe, Patrick Crowe; sister-in-law, Dorothy Colucci; mother and father-in-law, Sam and Mary Graziosi.

A phrase that describes Michael in short, “he loved life, laughter, adventure, fly fishing, cooking, pursuit of knowledge and most of all Family. He was honored to be able to serve his country in the U.S. Navy.”

Honoring Mike’s wishes, there will be no calling hours but a memorial mass will be announced in the coming days.

The Crowe family respectfully asks that Michael be honored by considering a donation to St. Jude Children Hospital (Memphis, Tennessee).

Arrangements by Cremation and Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael George Crowe, Ph.D., please visit our floral store.