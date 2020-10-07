Michael Francis O’Malley, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, October 3, 2020, Michael F. O’Malley, age 70, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away in Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House.

He was born on February 2, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio to James A. O’Malley and Edith (Stanley) O’Malley Tompers.

Michael grew up in Youngstown and attended Rayen High School. Afterward he became a State Certified Nursing Assistant and worked for over thirty years.

Michael was a long-time member of St. Columba Cathedral.

Michael is survived by his stepchildren, Charles Green and Neil Green; aunt, Betty Vargo of Austintown, Ohio, who was like his second mother; sister-in-law, Carol O’Malley and nephew, Robert O’Malley both of Youngstown; nieces, Maggie (Mike) Lehman of Columbiana and Erin (Joe) Greenwood of Niles, Ohio and great-nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and friends and more friends.

Besides his parents, Michael was also preceded in death by his wife, Joy Green O’Malley, in 1997 and his brother, Robert O’Malley.

In keeping with Michael’s wishes during these uncertain times regarding the health of all, no public service will be observed.

