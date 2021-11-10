Michael E. Basham, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael L. Basham, age 63, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

He was born in Sumter, South Carolina on May 17, 1958 to his biological parents, Morris Talbert, Sr. and Suvilla Price and adopted by his mother, Pearl Childress and father, Leroy Basham.

Some of the many things he loved was spending time with his family, fishing with his grandson, watching his grandson play football, watching sports, especially the Steelers, cooking and walking his dog, Delilah.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Charlene Basham; daughters, Jesse Collins and Antonia Jackson; 12 grandchildren, Miguel, Malakyi, Ma’Siyah, Lyric, Christopher, Tomea, Miracle, Khilyn, Glenniya, “Chunkie,” Heavenly and Scarlett, an unborn grandbaby he was excited to meet and siblings, Morris Talbert, Jr., James Talbert, Francine Talbert, Marie Young and Vernon Basham.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Lyric Quinn and his adoptive parents, Pearl Childress and Leroy Basham.

He is greatly missed and loved by so many.

A brief walk-through memorial will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 14, 2021 in the common room at Lawrence Manor, 211 W. Moody Avenue, New Castle, PA 16101.

Arrangement by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting crematepa.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael L. Basham, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 11 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.