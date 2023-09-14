YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Mike” Dimoff, age 83, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away peacefully after a brief illness at his daughter’s residence on Friday September 8, 2023.

He was born in Youngstown on July 3, 1940 to John and Donka (Stavreff) Dimoff.

Mike leaves to forever cherish his memory, his children, Debbie (Rondell) Hannah and Mark (Kathy) Dimoff; granddaughter, Isabella Dimoff; stepgranddaughter, Kelsie Light and former wife, Margie Dimoff.

Besides his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Thomas.

Except for the last three years staying at his daughter’s home in Celebration, Florida, Mike was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

In Florida he got to sit in the sun, watch Netflix and eat home cooked food with the beloved family dog, Martha, spending most of her time on his lap.

Mike was a 1958 graduate of Chaney High School, a member of the school ‘s “All City” football team and a 2009 inductee into its Athletic Hall of Fame. He loved football his entire life and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

Mike honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1958 to 1961 during the Berlin Crisis in Germany as a communications specialist and raking out as an E5 Sergeant.

Afterward, Mike was employed for 35 years as a tool and die operator with Youngstown Steel Door and completed the apprenticeship program to receive his USWA Journeyman Certification.

He was a lifelong member of Saint Mark’s Orthodox Church and attended services every Sunday.

In his spare time, he became a locksmith and owned “Mike’s Keys and Locks” on Mahoning Avenue.

Mike loved cars. He always spoke of his first automobile, a ’51 Mercury which is miraculously still around, owned by a person in Maryland. He also kept immaculate care of his daughter’s ’68 Firebird, given to her by her Aunt Mary Pinter. Mike loved working with his hands and spent many days doing wood carving at the Senior Center and many evenings shooting the breeze with his friends at the Catholic War Vets on Steel Street. If you needed something, Mike was there to lend a hand. He will always be remembered for his kindness. Mike was jovial, friendly and just a very special person. Most of all, he was an amazing father and grandfather who loved his family. He will be truly missed!

Family to receive friends on Sunday, September 17, 2023, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Burial will be held at 11:00am on Monday, September 18, 2023 in Belmont Cemetery, 3346 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.

