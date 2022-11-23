BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Dean Buzzard, Sr., age 29, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 in Boardman, Ohio.

He was born February 7, 1993 to George Carl and Paula Buzzard in Warren, Ohio.

Michael was employed as a laborer. He enjoyed playing video games, his Play Station and spending time with his friends and family. His beloved son Michael, Jr. brought joy and happiness to his life.

He is survived by his mother, Paula (Mark Koenig) Buzzard of Niles, Ohio; son, Michael Jr.; grandparents, Larry (Barb) Buzzard of New Springfield, OH and John Cunning of Columbiana, OH; aunt, Bobbie Jo Buzzard of New Springfield, Ohio, cousins, Kayliegh Buzzard of New Springfield, OH, Grayson Buzzard of New Springfield, Ohio, Hannah Buzzard of East Palestine, OH, Donnie Buzzard, Sr. of East Palestine, Ohio, Jeremy Gorby of East Palestine, Ohio; uncle, Donald Buzzard of East Palestine, Ohio. He also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and grandparents on his paternal side.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Carl; grandmothers, Kathern Hardway and Ella Cunnings and his great-grandmother, Betty Yeager.

In leiu of flowers, please consider making a donation to raise much needed funds to cover the funeral expenses. No donation is too small and your support would be greatly appreciated.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.