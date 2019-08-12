Michael Anthony Pannunzio, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peacefully at home in his sleep, on Sunday, August 11, 2019, Michael Anthony Pannunzio, Sr., age 66, passed into God’s care.

He was born in Youngstown, OH on July 12, 1953 to Tony and Marie Louise (Tuccio) Pannunzio.

Michael is survived his children, Michael (Bobbi Adams) Pannunzio of New Waterford, MSgt. (Ret) Kristina (MSgt. Harrell) Singley USAF, of Dayton, Kimberly Pannunzio of Youngstown; grandchildren, Dani-Lynn Pannunzio (age 10), Brandan Adams (age 19), Jordan Adams (age 14), Jacob (age 12), Bryson (age 8), Cole Singley (age 4); siblings, Shirley (Jesse) Smith of Mineral Ridge, Bonnie Pannunzio of Austintown, Dr. Dominic (Lisa) Pannunzio DDS of Mineral Ridge; brother-in-law, Joe Dutko of Canfield, many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Michael was also preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Dutko.

Michael was a 1971 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, long time employee of McCrudden Heating Supply Co. and former member of both, St. Joseph and Immaculate Heart of Mary Parishes’.

He enjoyed fishing, playing poker and loved Cleveland Indians Baseball, OSU and Browns football. He was an avid Star Trek fan, fond of Italian food, loved dogs but most of all, Michael, found his greatest joy of life in his grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of Prayer Service at 7:30 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc., 3896 Oakwood Ave., Austintown, OH 44515.

In Lieu of flowers send donation to Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Rd. SE, Vienna OH 44473. 330.539.5300.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go www.cremateohio.com

