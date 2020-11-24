Michael Andrew Gunger, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Andrew Gunger, age 49, of Youngstown, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

He was born in Youngstown on August 27, 1971, to Thomas Gunger and Gail (Garfield) Braun.

Michael is survived by his wife, Julie; children, Michael, Courtney Michelle; mother, Gail and stepfather, Charles of Dayton; siblings, Chaz (Kera) Braun of Dayton, Cathy Burkhalter of South Carolina; inlaws, Bill and Darlene of Austintown; brother-in-law, Bill (Lisa) Lowery of Canfield; Aunt, Michelle “Mickey” Ribarich of Boardman.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Thomas.

