YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. Rothbauer, 69, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Greenbriar Healthcare Center in Boardman, Ohio.

He was born on August 1, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Albert and Martha (Lipp) Rothbauer.

Michael graduated from Ursuline High School in 1971.

He worked at YOH, then General Motors for 30 years until his retirement in 2009.

He was an avid fan of The Ohio State University and the Cleveland Browns. His favorite Cleveland Indians players at Jacobs Field included Kenny Lofton, Omar Vizquel and Brian Sipe. Michael loved to work outside landscaping and decorating for Christmas in a big way. He would chauffer his mother, sisters and sisters-in-law, all piled in a van for their big family Christmas shopping spree. Their schedule for the day: breakfast, shop, lunch, shop, dinner and finally, shop until they dropped.

He is survived by his sons, Brian (Amanda) Rothbauer of Struthers, Ohio and Eric (Heather) Rothbauer of Leavittsburg, Ohio; grandson due in October 2022, Thomas James “TJ”; mother of his children, Rose Napolitano Rothbauer; siblings, Erik (Rose) Rothbauer of Canfield, Ohio, Timothy (Beth) Rothbauer of Canfield, Thomas (Nicole) Rothbauer of Columbiana, Ohio, Kris (Ralph) Donatella of Green Township, Ohio, Alison (the late Jan) Campbell of Canfield and Deb (Michael) Campbell of Canfield and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by an infant daughter.

