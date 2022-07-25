EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. Cochran, Sr., 58, of East Liverpool, Ohio died Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital following a brief illness.

Mike was born in Salem, Ohio, on September 21, 1963 to Larry and Nancy Cochran.

He graduated from Beaver Local High School.

He then enlisted in the US Air Force.

When returning home he began his career as an industrial electrician.

Mike was an avid musician, and he sang and played lead and bass guitar in many local bands over the years, including Uptown Country and Reckless. He loved to make people laugh and to spend time with his friends and family.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Nancy and his brother, Mark.

He is survived by his children, Matthew, Sean, Adam, Michael and Katie; his daughters-in-law, Tina, Susie, and Morgan; his son-in-law Angel; his grandchildren, Darrin, Holly, Aiden, Alaina, Alivia, Adalynn, Jeremiah, Josh, Eli, Liam, Emma, and Jace. He is also survived by his sister, Melissa; his sister-in-law, Betsy; his nieces and nephews, Brandon, Alex, Jesse, Victoria and Alexius.

Mike was a hard worker who took pride in his job, he loved to play music, ride dirt bikes and had many other interests. What he loved most was his family, and he will be deeply missed and always remembered.

Mike is to be buried in Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio.

His family will have a Celebration of Life at a time to be announced later.

