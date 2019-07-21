Melvin Louis Glenn, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Melvin Louis Glenn, age 52, passed away at home.

He was born in Youngstown, on November 1, 1966, to Clee Arthur Glenn and Barbara Lee (Pace) Hopes.

Besides his mother, Melvin is survived by his children, Melvin Matthew Wilson, Arkeela Glenn; siblings, Jerome Glenn of Youngstown, Kevin (Jennifer Cross) Hopes of Girard, Lisa (Brad Overson) Hopes-Overson and three other brothers.

Besides his father, Melvin was also preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia Diane Glenn.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.